Arnold Schwarzenegger got annoyed with a big pothole in the road that was causing trouble for the neighbourhood people in California. The bodybuilder, actor and former governor of California said in a Twitter post that the hole had been damaging cars and bicycles for weeks. So, he decided to fix it himself with his team. In the caption, he wrote, “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.” He even posted a video of them repairing the road with concrete. The video shows Arnold and a volunteer filling the pothole with concrete. As the video goes on, a woman driving by notices them and thanks them for their good deed.

Have a look at this video here:

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

The video attracted a wide range of reactions from users in the comment section. People highly appreciated the good work of Arnold. A former mayor wrote, “Absolutely correct! Action is always better than reaction! Would have loved to had more like you in my town when I was the Mayor. Good work sir.”

Absolutely correct! Action is always better than reaction! Would have loved to had more like you in my town when I was the Mayor. Good work sir. #BeTheDifference — Mark R. Hall (@MarkRHall) April 13, 2023

Some accounts pointed out that Arnold could be fined by the current governor for filling the pothole.

He’ll get a fine here in CA if the current Governor sees this! — Dr. Bifrost资本家 (@bifrosty2k) April 12, 2023

Many viewers said that he was more of a governor than the existing governor.

You’re still more of a Governor than the existing Governor. 💪🏼 — R. Matthews (@RMatthews216) April 11, 2023

People also asked where their tax money was going if the roads still had potholes.

These California roads are awful, where’s our tax dollars going Arnold? — James Bond Jr (@JamesBo98063154) April 12, 2023

According to a report from USA Today, Los Angeles received nearly 20,000 service requests for repairs between 30 December and 6 April. However, the issue that Schwarzenegger fixed does not seem to have been a pothole.

According to Elena Stern, who is a senior public information director for the Department of Public Works in Los Angeles, the problem that Schwarzenegger fixed was not actually a pothole, as reported by NBC News. Elena said it was a service trench related to ongoing work being done by SoCal Gas, which is expected to be completed by the end of May.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is a popular face, appeared in several movies like Terminator Genisys (2015), Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), The Expendables 2 (2012), The Expendables 3 (2014), The Last Stand (2013), and Escape Plan (2013).

During the initial years of his career, Arnold was starred in blockbusters like The Terminator (1984), Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Predator (1987), Commando (1985), and True Lies (1984).

