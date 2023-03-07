Actor and Former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shared a video on YouTube about the hate movement in the world and how people can fall into a trap of prejudice. He has urged anti-semites and other racist and discriminatory hate groups to stop spreading hate and to choose a brighter path.

Sharing the video, the actor said, “There has never been a successful movement based on hate… Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The Apartheid movement? Losers. I don’t want you to be a loser. I don’t want you to be weak… despite all my friends who might say, ‘Arnold, don’t talk to those people. It’s not worth it,’ I don’t care what they say. I care about you. I think you’re worth it. I know nobody is perfect… I can understand how people can fall into a trap of prejudice and hate.”

Watch the video here:

He added, “It’s easier to make excuses that the Jewish people conspired to hold you back then it is to admit that you just needed to work harder… It’s easier to hate than it is to learn… Nobody who has chosen the easy path of hate has gotten to the end of the road and said, ‘What a life.’ No. They die as miserably as they lived.”

He further stated that it is never too late to “no matter how far you’ve gone” and said, “I want you to know you still have a chance to choose a life of strength… You have to fight the war against yourself… The [hate] path is easier — you don’t have to change anything, everything in your life that you aren’t happy about can be somebody else’s fault… [But] you will end up broken. I don’t want you to go through all that.”