'Was planned for her to be on stage,' says Varun Dhawan after a user accuses him of lifting Gigi Hadid without consent
Dhawan's full tweet read- 'I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning.'
Varun Dhawan’s performance with Gigi Hadid on stage on day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch may have been electrifying, it upset a user who accused the actor of lifting and kissing the Hollywood star without her consent.
Relying to her tweet, Dhawan wrote- “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning.”
I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S
— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023
On day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s launch, celebrities hit the stage and stunned and enthralled the crowd with their electrifying performances. What caught the eye was Varun Dhawan, who lifted Gigi Hadid during his performance. The actor was performing on the stage when the Hollywood star accompanied him and he lifted her in his arms and planted a peck on her cheeks.
The launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has turned out to be a grand star-studded affair across the globe. Today spiritual leader, Sadhguru marked his presence as he greeted everyone by joining hands (Namaskaram).
Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan also arrived in style at the grand event. Talking about the centre and creative spectacles, he said, “I’m most excited you know since Nita and Mukesh told us about this very special theater that they have been making. Since then I’ve really been wanting to come and see it and today’s the first day, it’s the opening night and we’re also looking forward to the play that they have produced and which Froze (Abbas Khan) has directed. So it promises to be a real spectacle.
