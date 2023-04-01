The launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has turned out to be a grand star-studded affair across the globe. Today spiritual leader, Sadhguru marked his presence as he greeted everyone by joining hands (Namaskaram).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firstpost (@firstpost)

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan also arrived in style at the grand event. Talking about the centre and creative spectacles, he said, “I’m most excited you know since Nita and Mukesh told us about this very special theater that they have been making. Since then I’ve really been wanting to come and see it and today’s the first day, it’s the opening night and we’re also looking forward to the play that they have produced and which Froze (Abbas Khan) has directed. So it promises to be a real spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firstpost (@firstpost)

Praising the cultural centre, the Laal Singh Chaddha star further added, “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to see the content of material that is being made, which needs a platform like this. You know, material it’s made from all over the world, which now can perform over here. So, we get to see that here.”

Apart from Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra also showered praises on the cultural centre and said, “It can help the cultural community tremendously, especially in a city like Mumbai. I have lived in Mumbai for a very long time and it’s a stat city, we live above each other. It’s really hard to find that space when you have to put up a show. The fact that they have taken time to build something so beautiful and international looking, I can’t wait to go and see it.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.