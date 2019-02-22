Warner Bros sets release date for Space Jam 2, moves premieres of Annabelle sequel, Godzilla vs Kong

Warner Bros has reshuffled dates of its upcoming films, reports Deadline. Space Jam 2 will release on 16 July, 2021, taking up the spot which had been booked for what's being called the studio's untitled WB Event Film.

On the other hand, the yet-untitled Annabelle sequel was pulled up by a week from 4 July to 28 June. Godzilla vs Kong also comes up by nine weeks to 13 March, 2020.

The Annabelle feature and Godzilla vs Kong will also release in Imax theatres, Warner Bros confirmed.

Space Jam 2 comes in as the much-anticipated sequel of 1996 classic Space Jam. The live action/toon hybrid was at that point was a game-changer, featuring Michael Jordan along with a group of fellow NBA All-Stars and The Looney Tunes characters. LeBron James will lead the cast for the Space Jam 2, which will now release between the opening weekends of the upcoming Indiana Jones and Mission: Impossible features.

The next instalment from the Conjuring/Annabelle universe was initially scheduled to open alongside Sony's Spider-Man: Far from Home during the Independence Day time frame. Now, the horror film will compete with Limited Partners (Paramount) , Yesterday (Universal Studios), Fox’s untitled James Mangold Drama and Entertainment Studios’ 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in the final week of June this year.

Godzilla vs Kong was slated to release along with Fast & Furious 9 (Universal) and The SpongeBob Movie (Paramount) on 22 May, 2020. It will now release with Fox’s Gambit and an untitled Blumhouse/Universal film in March next year.

