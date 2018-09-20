Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to produce Space Jam sequel featuring LeBron James

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has come on board to produce Space Jam 2, featuring professional basketball player LeBron James. James confirmed this development through a post on Instagram. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be helmed by Terence Nance, the director, writer and producer of HBO's Random Acts of Flyness.



Production on the long-anticipated follow-up to the 1996 Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny hit is tentatively slated for 2019, during the NBA off-season.

This will be James' first starring role after a successful turn as a supporting character in Amy Schumer's Trainwreck (2015). "The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie. It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people," James told THR.

Space Jam was a live-action/animated film that mashed up Looney Tunes characters with basketball stars and aliens whcich grossed $230 million worldwide. Bugs Bunny will also return for the sequel.

