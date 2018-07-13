You are here:

Black Panther star Danai Gurira to play pivotal role in Warner Bros film Godzilla Vs. Kong

Los Angeles: Black Panther star Danai Gurira is in negotiations to star in Godzilla vs Kong.

If finalised, the actor will join Van Marten, Ziyi Zhang and Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison in the fourth installment of the Monsterverse project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though, details of her character are being kept under lock and key, it is confirmed that Gurira will play one of the film's leading roles.

The film, to be produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros, will be directed by Death Note filmmaker Adam Wingard.

As per the same reports, Godzilla vs. Kong will be a crossover event which pits two of the most popular movie monsters of all time against each other. The film will follow Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is set to open 31 May, 2019.

The first installment for the Monsterverse was 2014's Godzilla, followed by Kong: Skull Island (2017), which grossed more than $565 million worldwide.

A sequel to Godzilla, titled Godzilla: King of the Monsters, starring Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler, is currently in production.

Godzilla vs Kong has a release date of 22 May, 2020.

Gurira most recently featured in Avengers: Infinity War where she reprised her Black Panther role of African warrior princess Okoye.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 13:24 PM