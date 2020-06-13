You are here:

Warner Bros changes The Matrix 4 release date to 4 April, 2021; Godzilla vs Kong pushed to 21 May next year

Press Trust of India

Jun 13, 2020 15:24:08 IST

Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix 4 will now release on 1 April, 2022. The fourth instalment in the sci-fi franchise was earlier scheduled to bow out on 21 May, 2021.

The Warner Bros and Village Roadshow co-production, The Matrix 4, is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix. Image via Twitter

The cast also includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Legendary Pictures’ monster crossover Godzilla vs Kong, which was set to hit the theatres on 20 November, will now release on 21 May.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros has also moved cartoon action hybrid Tom & Jerry from 23 December to 5 March, 2021.

Robert Zemeckis’ feature adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Witches, starring Anne Hathway, has been removed from the release schedule of the studio.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 15:24:08 IST

