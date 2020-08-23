The Batman trailer: Robert Pattinson seeks vengeance as the caped crusader in Matt Reeves' superhero film

Warner Bros released the first teaser trailer of much-awaited The Batman during the virtual DC FanDome event.

Warner Bros has released the first teaser trailer of much-awaited The Batman during DC FanDome. The virtual DC FanDome from Warner Bros comes after real-world extravaganzas beloved by comic-book fans -- such as Comic-Con -- were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman, a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader which stars Robert Pattinson is directed by Matt Reeves and penned by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

The video, set to Nirvana song 'Something in the Way', has Pattinson’s Dark Knight looking into a mysterious villain who is leaving notes for him and commissioner Gordon (Jeffery Wright) at crime scenes across Gotham. It also reveals a few quick glimpses of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, provides the first full look of Pattinson in the Batsuit and his trusted transport Batmobile, and further underlines this Batman’s brutal approach as we see the film's hero pummeling a street thug before growling, "I'm vengeance."

Watch the trailer here

In the panel for the film, Reeves said The Batman won’t be an origin story per se, but it does start in “Year Two” of Batman’s emergence, in which Batman and several other iconic characters — Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) — are still in the early stages of their development, reports Variety.

Reeves further added that his version of Batman-- still due next year -- is inspired by classic noirs like Chinatown and Taxi Driver, and will meet a "very human and very flawed" Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

The upcoming superhero flick will resume shooting in early September. Filming for the comic book adventure film was halted due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production.

Soon after the production halt, the theatrical release date of the film has been pushed back by Warner Bros Studios from June 2021 to 1 October, 2021.

The new Batman film also stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell.

(With inputs from agencies)