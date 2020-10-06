Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy, Anne Hathaway's The Witches, Blackpink documentary: Trailers This Week

Ryan Reynold's Free Guy, also starring Jodi Comer and Joe Keery, is slated to release in theatres on 11 December

This week, the trailers serve a feast of fantasy, adventure and visually stunning films. Robert Zemeckis’ re-imagining of Roald Dahl’s The Witches featuring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer is heading to HBO Max. The first trailer from Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has also been launched.

Here are a few trailers

Free Guy

A new trailer of Ryan Reynolds' upcoming an action-comedy Free Guy has been released. The film features Reynolds as an NPC (non-playable character) in an open-world video-game (like the Grand Theft Auto franchise) where he is a passive individual with whom things just happen until he receives programming that allows him to be the hero.

The official synopsis of Free Guy reads, “Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself."

Directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) from a script by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles, Scoob!), the movie also stars Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi in pivotal parts.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy will release in theaters on 11 December.

The Witches

Robert Zemeckis’ re-imagining of Roald Dahl’s The Witches features Anne Hathaway in glamours yet menacing avatar as The Grand High Witch. The trailer follows a 7-year-old boy named Luke who is sent to live with his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) after his parents die in a car accident. While the grandmother regales her grandson with stories of witches and wonderland, little does she know that destiny indeed has an adventure for the duo. Soon Luke finds himself face to face with the Grand High Witch who has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe to carry out her nefarious plans.

Based on the Roald Dahl book, the 2020 adaptation of The Witches is helmed by Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Zemeckis, who also co-wrote the script with Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro.

The film will release on 22 October on HBO Max.

Blackpink: Light Up The Sky

Netflix has released the trailer of the forthcoming Blackpink documentary, due on 14 October. The documentary, Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, features live footage and “relatable, unfiltered” interviews with each member of the K-pop group as they reflect on their journey to global stardom since their debut in 2016 with the singles 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah'.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle, set to land on Netflix in November, stars Forest Whitaker as Cobbleton’s legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle who enlists the help of his inventive granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) after his ex-apprentice steals his most prized creation.

The trailer teases appearances by Jingle Jangle’s star-studded cast, which includes Keegan-Michael Key, John Legend, Anika Noni Rose, Hugh Bonneville and Ricky Martin.

Written and directed by David E Talbert, the film releases on 13 November on Netflix.

Bittersweet

The trailer of Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s Bittersweet, which is one of the Indian titles to have its world premiere at this year's Busan International Film Festival, has been out. Set in rural Maharashtra, the film follows Saguna, a sugarcane cutter who stumbles upon a hysterectomy racket.