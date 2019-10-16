You are here:

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film surpasses Kabir Singh to emerge as highest 2019 grosser

War has broken several box office records since its release. Despite facing a decline during weekdays, the action thriller is inching towards the Rs 300 crore mark at a rapid pace. Currently, the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer has amassed Rs 280.60 crore.

Its Hindi version earned Rs 4.40 crore on Monday and Rs 3.90 crore on Tuesday (15 October). Its Tamil and Telugu versions raked in a combined Rs 12.3 crore.

The film has crossed the lifetime earnings of Kabir Singh, the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, to become the highest grossing Hindi film this year.

Here are the latest box office figures of War

War is also the 10th highest grossing Hindi language film so far, after Baahubali (Hindi), Sanju, and Padmaavat among others. Out of the list, four are from Yash Raj Films.

Here is the list of the top ten highest grossers

Reacting to the box office success of War, Roshan told Mid-Day, "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West." He went on to call War a "genre-defining film."

Besides Roshan and Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War. Siddharth Anand, known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste, has helmed the action film.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 16:28:48 IST