Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama; film to release on 28 August, 2020

After playing an alcoholic surgeon with anger issues in Kabir Singh (the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy), Shahid Kapoor is set to play a cricketer in the Hindi version of Jersey. The Telugu sports drama originally had Nani in the lead as a middle-aged cricketer named Arjun, who revives his career as a sportsperson and eventually represents the Indian team.

The remake will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original. Besides Nani, Jersey also starred Shraddha Srinath as his wife Sara and Ronit as his son Nani.

Here is the announcement

IT'S OFFICIAL... Shahid Kapoor to star in #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju... 28 Aug 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

"I'm really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences," Tinnanuri said in a statement.

In an interview with Firstpost, Nani had shared that Jersey is being remade in Tamil and Kannada as well. Jersey was met with critical acclaim for the actor's performance and how the story defied preconceived notions of a Telugu film.

"With Jersey, the actor has catapulted himself into the stratosphere of his acting prowess, and delivered a sublime performance that will be talked about for a long time," wrote Hemanth Kumar in his review of the film for Firstpost.

Kapoor's Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Advani, had been an instant blockbuster. The film was, however, criticised for its endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy.

Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju are producing the Hindi remake of Jersey. The film will release in theatres on 28 August, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 12:28:00 IST