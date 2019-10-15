War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film earns Rs 276 crores in 2 weeks

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action film, War, witnessed a decline in its weekday earnings during its second week at the domestic box office. According to trade analysts, the film's Hind version raked in Rs 13.20 crore on 14 October (Sunday) and Rs 4.40 crore on Monday. Its Tamil and Telugu versions earned Rs 12 crore. The current collection stands at 276.40 crore.

War has crossed Rs 275 crore and is not far from reaching the Rs 300 crore mark.

Here are the latest box office figures

According to Box Office India, the film does not have any competition currently. The footfall in cinemas is expected to reduce during the pre-Diwali period, which started from Monday.

War became Hrithik's highest grossing film in North America ($3.2 million). It crossed the earnings of all his previous films like Bang Bang, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Jodhaa Akbar, among others.

Box Office India reports that it is the highest grossing Bollywood film overseas, beating Bharat's figures in its second weekend. The film has earned approximately $11 million and grossed $4 million in the Gulf alone. War minted nearly $7.5 million from US and Canada.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase.

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 15:51:24 IST