War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action thriller set to cross Rs 300 cr

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's first film together, War, is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore mark. The Hindi version of the film, currently in its second weekend at the domestic box office, raked in Rs 7.10 crore on 10 October (Friday) and Rs 11.20 crore on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Tamil versions earned Rs 10.95 crore over the two days. The current collection stands at Rs 257.75 crore.

#War flies high yet again... Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to ₹ 300 cr a surety... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: ₹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 257.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

Trade analysts note that the action film, produced by Yash Raj Films, crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in 11 days. War has also crossed the lifetime earnings of Vicky Kaushal's patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Box Office India writes that the film is being run over 3000 screens.

#War benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 125 cr: Day 4

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 175 cr: Day 6

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 225 cr: Day 8

₹ 250 cr: Day 11#India biz.

⭐ #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

War has become Hrithik's highest grossing film in North America and has earned $3.2 million. It has crossed the earnings of all his previous films like Bang Bang, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Jodhaa Akbar, among others.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem but to kill Kabir, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat and mouse chase.

Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria play supporting roles in War. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand, known for films like Bachna Ae Haseeno and Salaam Namaste.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 16:26:36 IST