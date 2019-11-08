War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's action thriller becomes third YRF film to cross Rs 300 cr

War has collected steadily, and the total collections of this high-octane action entertainer are now at an incredible Rs 317.01 crore nett (Hindi: Rs 302.41 crore nett, Tamil and Telugu: Rs 14.60 crore nett).

War is the third film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India, after Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Sultan (2016).

On its opening day, Yash Raj Films' War made history as it collected Rs 53.35 crore (nett), which was the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film. It also registered the highest first week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and worldwide by crossing Rs 350 crore (gross box office collection).

Check out War's box office performance

War became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India, dethroning YRF's Thugs of Hindostan. It is now the highest-opening film for both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and the highest-earning film on a national holiday. The numbers collected were most probably contributed by the extended weekend that the film witnessed.

War follows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue and his protege Khalid (Tiger). Officials decide there are no other ways to tackle the problem of Kabir turning rogue but to kill him, and employ Khalid for the task. Both actors perform daredevil action stunts during the cat-and-mouse chase.

It is directed by Siddharth Anand, known for Bang Bang! (2014), Anjaana Anjaani (2010), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Salaam Namaste (2005).

Anand revealed he has plans to expand the film into an action thriller franchise. "It's too early to talk about it, but I definitely had an idea to convert this into a franchise. We were waiting for the audience reaction to the film. Now, I feel that it's an audience demand more than our desire. We will soon sit together to decide our future course of action," Siddharth recently told Indo-Asian News Service.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 16:06:06 IST