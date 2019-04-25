WandaVision: Scarlet Witch standalone series for Disney+ will be set in 1950s, says Elizabeth Olsen

Actor Elizabeth Olsen says the upcoming Disney series, WandaVision, might have a 1950s setting.

WandaVision is spawned from the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch alongside Paul Bettany's human android, Vision.

"There's quite a few other comic books that we're pulling from and it's going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the '50s," Olsen told Variety on the sidelines of Avengers: Endgame premiere.

"Paul and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it's going to be a total of six hours," she added.

The series is being developed by Jac Schaeffer, the screenwriter of Captain Marvel. He is writing, producing, and showrunning the show. Olsen also told the outlet that the shooting would commence later this year.

Disney+ will launch on 12 November. The platform will also include many Marvel and Star Wars TV shows including The Mandalorian and a standlone series focused on Loki.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 20:03:19 IST

