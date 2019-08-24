D23 Expo 2019: Marvel announces three new Disney+ shows, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk

You have got your Netflix subscription and Amazon Prime Video. Add to that: HBO Now, Hulu and Hotstar - depending on whichever part of the world you stream your content from. Now, the overcrowded market for video streaming will certainly heat up further as Walt Disney Co rolled out its first showcase presentation for its Disney+ service, which is set to launch on 12 November in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands, and its shows are likely to stream later on Hotstar.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have plenty to look forward to as Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced three new shows are in development — Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk — at the upcoming streaming platform. Feige also whet the fans' appetite for superhero fare on Friday by treating them to the first look footage of couple of the previously announced series.

Here is a round-up of everything we learned at Marvel's Disney+ panel at the D23 Expo.

Ms. Marvel

MCU will get its first Muslim superhero as Feige revealed a live-action Ms. Marvel series is in the works. The superhero comic tells the story of a 16-year-old daughter of Pakistani immigrants living in Jersey City, named Kamala Khan, who has the ability to shape-shift into other forms. While it was not revealed who will play Ms. Marvel, writer and comedian Bisha K Ali (Four Weddings and a Funeral) has been hired as showrunner and writer for the series. Feige added that Ms. Marvel will eventually also appear in MCU's films.

Moon Knight

After Iron Man and Ant-Man, Marvel will be adding another left field superhero into the MCU. Created by writer Doug Moench, and artist Don Perlin in 1975, Moon Knight aka Marc Spector is a former CIA agent, who gets his superpowers after a visitation by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Only, he suffers from multiple personality disorder. So, he can take on any alter-ego, be it millionaire Steven Grant, cab driver Jake Lockley, Khonshu himself or even Spider-Man and Wolverine.

She-Hulk

Created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is a lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner. She turns into the big green gal after she gets a blood transfusion from him. She has been a member of the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four.

No other details about the cast or the premiere date have yet been announced for the three new shows.

What if...?

Peggy Carter takes on the Captain America mantle and shield. Bucky fights a zombie Steve Rogers. T'Challa is Star-Lord?

“Time. It’s more than a linear path. It’s a prison of endless possibility. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities," says Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing character in voiceover. "Follow me and dare to face the unknown. And ponder the question, What If?

The first look footage of What if...? was unveiled at D23 Expo and imagines different outcomes for each of the 23 MCU films to date in 23 episodes. The applause grew into a roar when Hayley Atwell's Agent Carter receives the Super Soldier Serum instead of beau Steve Rogers in one of the scenarios. Atwell also made a brief appearance after the unveiling. “It feels like the gift that keeps on giving,” Atwell said. “The fans, they love Peggy, so they’ve brought her back.”

Feige also confirmed most of the big names from MCU will be taking on voice roles in the series. These include: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Michael B Jordan as Killmonger, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath.

Wandavision

Set to debut in 2021, Wandavision was teased as a "half-classic sitcom, half-MCU spectacular" by Feige, and the director of the show, Matt Shakman. In order to provide audiences a hint towards the tone of the series, they released footage, which was essentially scenes of the two characters from the MCU films inter-cut with scenes from The Dick Van Dyke Show.

There were also a few cast additions announced: Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, daughter of Captain Marvel’s best friend Maria Rambeau; Kat Dennings reprising her Thor role as Darcy Lewis; Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp FBI agent Jimmy Woo; and Kathryn Hahn as Wanda’s nosy neighbour.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier announced two new casting additions with Emily VanCamp, reprising her role as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell, who makes his MCU debut as John Walker. Daniel Brühl also returns as Baron Zemo in the series.

Loki

As was previously reported, the Loki series will follow the trickster god, who in Avengers: Endgame, disappeared into thin air after stealing the Space Stone. Feige revealed the series will answer "questions we all have" like: "Where did Loki go after Endgame? Could he ever make a friend? Will the sun shine on him again?” It was announced that Kate Herron (Sex Education) has been attached to direct the six-part series.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 14:21:33 IST