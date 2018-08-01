You are here:

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan win top honours

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 were held on Tuesday and saw a large number of celebrities in attendance. While the red carpet veterans upped their fashion ante, the younger brigade pulled out their gowns and tuxedos for the night.

Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan was awarded the The Most Beautiful Man of the Year while Shah Rukh Khan took home The Man of the Decade honour. Janhvi Kapoor and October actor Banita Sandhu were crowned the Fresh Face and Face To Watch Out For respectively. Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety Kartik Aaryan, whose popularity is growing by leaps and bounds, won the Heartthrob of the Year award. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival this year, were declared the Most Beautiful Couple. Vidya Balan, whose Tumhari Sulu earned much critical and commercial acclaim, took home the Flawless Face award. Gearing up for Zero and Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina Kaif also bagged the Fitspiration of the Year prize.

Apart from the award ceremony, celebrities also raised the fashion quotient on the red carpet. Here are some noteworthy looks from the starry event:

Janhvi Kapoor made her first red carpet appearance after making her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Dressed in a silver, feathery Ralph & Russo gown, she cut a bold figure.

Nora Fatehi, whose 'Dilbar' song is nearing the 100 million mark on YouTube, stepped out in a classic black gown with sheer side panels.

Red seemed to be the unofficial colour of the evening. Katrina Kaif's attire for the night, a scarlet satin wrap dress, was definitely one of the best looks.

Yami Gautam ditched the dress and and served a suave pantsuit look with a short bob.

Dia Mirza played it safe with a floor-length red number but took her overall look up a notch with slicked back hair.

Sacred Games actors Kubra Sait and Saif Ali Khan posed for the cameras too.

Shah Rukh Khan turned up in a black pinstripe suit.

Kangana Ranaut worked up a storm in a flaming red number which she paired with a string of pearls, smokey eyes and a burgundy lip.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 10:42 AM