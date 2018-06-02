Mani Ratnam wraps up Chekka Chivantha Vaanam; Arvind Swami, Simbu starrer gears up for September release

Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV), which features an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, is one of the most anticipated multi-starrer projects of this year. The project went on the floors earlier this year and despite being stalled for nearly 50 days, courtesy a stand-off between Tamil Film Producers Council and digital service providers, Ratnam and his team have managed to wrap up the project at breakneck speed. The team recently left to Serbia where they shot the final schedule of the film. Ratnam wrapped up the entire talkie portion of the film with the latest schedule.

“The final schedule of the film was shot in Serbia. The shoot was wrapped up on Friday and the team will spend next couple of months on post-production. The team is eyeing September release, provided everything goes as planned without any hassles. The film will have a simultaneous release in Tamil and Telugu,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, it is rumored that the film features Arvind Swami, Simbu and Arun Vijay as brothers. In May, lensman Santosh Sivan shared the first glimpse of Jyothika and Simbu, who are believed to be playing a pair, from the film. Over the last few weeks, Sivan has shared working stills from the sets at regular intervals, much to the delight of the fans. The project marks Sivan’s sixth time collaboration with Ratnam.

Last month, Arvind Swami bid adieu to the project as he was done with his portion. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Just finished my work in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. As always it was a privilege to work with Mani sir, Santosh Sivan, and the whole crew. #CCV will be special, can feel it.” A few days later, Arun Vijay and Aishwarya Rajesh were also relieved of the project, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Nawab.

Originally, the film was supposed to star Fahadh Faasil as one of the leads. Following the delay in the commencement of the project, he opted out and was eventually replaced by Arun Vijay, who has joined hands with Ratnam for the first time in his career. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Appani Sarath among others in key roles.

