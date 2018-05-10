Ajith’s Viswasam goes on floors in Hyderabad; shoot for director Siva's film begins with a song

Months after the film was officially launched in a low-profile ceremony in Chennai, Ajith’s Viswasam finally went on the floors earlier this week in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The project marks the fourth time collaboration of Ajith and director Siva after Veeram, Vedalam and Vivegam.

Principal shooting began on 7 May and the ongoing schedule will continue for two-three weeks, according to a reliable source from the film’s unit. The source also confirmed that the makers began the shoot with the filming of a celebratory festival song.

“The shoot began as planned on May 7th. Originally planned to begin from March, the shoot had to be postponed, courtesy the Kollywood strike which lasted nearly 50 days. The shoot began with a festival song which comes at a crucial juncture in the film. The song shoot was completed in two days and the team will start filming the regular scenes now. Since the makers are racing against time for Diwali release, they plan to complete the entire project in two major schedules,” the source told Firstpost, adding that Nayanthara joined the sets on Wednesday.

Being bankrolled by Sathya Jyoti Films, the project is being shot on a rural backdrop. “Just like Veeram, this project will also be a rural entertainer. It was at the behest of Ajith, following the debacle of Vivegam, that Siva went back to write a rural-based script. Siva had plans to work with someone else and then come back to join hands with Ajith, but the Vedalam star was hell-bent on working again immediately to bounce back strongly with another successful outing,” the source added.

The film has music by D. Imman, and it’s his maiden collaboration with Ajith. On Thursday, a thrilled Imman took to twitter and wrote that he enjoyed witnessing his song being shot.

“Not so often I get the opportunity to view the visual making of my songs. But today it was pure bliss to watch the man of simplicity to enjoy and dance to my tune in Viswasam. Thanks, Ajith Sir for the invite. Thanks a ton @directorsiva sir and @SathyaJyothi_.” He also shared a couple of pictures from the sets. In an earlier media interaction, Imman confirmed that he has already composed two songs for the film’s album and he’s working double the excitement as it happens to be Ajith’s film.

It was rumoured that the film will see Ajith bid adieu to his salt-and-pepper look and sport fully dyed black hair and beard. However, going by the recent pictures from the shoot which have surfaced online, Ajith is still seen sporting salt-and-pepper-look.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 16:06 PM