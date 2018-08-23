Viswasam first look: Ajith plays a double role in director Siva's upcoming film; Pongal 2019 release confirmed

Makers of Ajith's upcoming film Viswasam have released the first look of the film. Sathya Jyoti Films released the first look on their official Twitter handle on 23 August. Earlier, there had been reports that the first look release would be pre-poned from Diwali owing to the auspiciousness of 23 August.

The first look features Ajith in two distinct avatars. One of Ajith's looks feature him in salt and pepper beard while the other depicts a younger version, in a black beard.

Both have him wear a pair of shades while he looks on with a smile. This first look confirms that Ajith will portray a double role in the film.

As per reports, shooting for Viswasam is currently underway in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Eminent choreographer Kalyan master has also finished work on a festival song.

Viswasam’s story is set in the Madurai-Theni backdrop as Ajith has a huge fan base in these regions ever since he acted as a local Madurai gangster in Red. Sources reveal to Firstpost that the third and final leg of shooting in Mumbai will begin from the first week of September.

The poster depicts a clear distinction between the backdrops of his two looks. While his younger self is featured before a more rustic and rural backdrop, the elder version of Ajith is depicted before a city skyline.

Makers of the film plan to release Viswasam on Pongal 2019 in Tamil and Telugu and it will be Ajith's third Pongal release in the last ten years, post Aalwar in 2007 and Veeram in 2016.

