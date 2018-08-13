Ajith’s next film after Viswasam to be produced by Boney Kapoor; project will go on floors by 2019

It’s almost confirmed that Thala Ajith’s next film after Viswasam will be for Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The actor gave his word long back (during English Vinglish) to work with the Wanted and Mom producer but because of Ajith's prior commitments, the project is all set to go on floors only by early next year.

Director Vinoth, who impressed everyone with his realistic cop thriller film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru narrated a script to Thala Ajith recently. Sources close to the director say that he wants a mass hero to play the lead role in the film as the script has a strong social message. Though Ajith loved the script by Vinoth, Boney Kapoor is said to have suggested to the actor to remake a popular hit film as it would be a safe bet.

“Ajith is yet to take a call but he prefers Boney Kapoor to be the producer for his next. If Ajith couldn’t convince Boney with Vinoth’s script, a remake plan is an alternative option”, says a source close to the team. Other than Boney Kapoor, another Hindi producer will also co-produce Ajith’s next.

There were also reports surfacing on social media that Vinoth approached actors Vijay and Vikram with the same script but he is yet to get a nod from them. Another rumour in the industry is that director Vijay, of Kireedam and Thalaivaa fame, met Ajith and suggested a few remake scripts but the actor hasn’t given a positive reply so far.

Ajith is currently busy with his commercial action potboiler film Viswasam which is being predominantly shot in Hyderabad and Rajahmundry. Ajith’s lucky director Siva is helming Viswasam in which Nayanthara plays the actor’s romantic interest and as of now, the team has completed 50% of the shoot. Siva is also planning to shoot a short schedule in Mumbai.

As per director Siva’s plan, the shoot of Viswasam will be completely wrapped up on or before November of this year so that the film will hit the screens for Pongal/Sankranti 2019. Until now, fans have only seen the thick-bearded look of Ajith from the leaked shooting spot stills of Viswasam but there is also another unique look which will be revealed in coming days.

In an earlier interaction with the Firstpost, stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan had told us that Viswasam will have seven action sequences and the film will be an emotional action entertainer like director Siva’s debut Tamil film Siruthai, which itself was the remake of SS Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu (Rowdy Rathore in Hindi).

Viswasam’s story is set in the Madurai-Theni backdrop as Ajith has a huge fan base in these regions ever since he acted as a local Madurai gangster in Red. Imman, who is joining hands with Ajith for the first time, has recently said that the music in Viswasam will suit the mass image of the actor. The film also has a long list of comedy actors including Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Yogi Babu to provide enough entertainment quotient.

Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films, who produced Ajith’s Vivegam, is bankrolling Viswasam at a controlled budget as he wants the film to be a sure shot winner.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 13:30 PM