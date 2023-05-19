Yesterday, the court lifted the ban from the film ‘The Kerala Story’ from the state of West Bengal and Telangana. Today the makers of ‘The Kerala Story’ have organized a press conference to promote the film and to answer the queries which were misleaded by the group of people in Bengal. The film’s director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma travelled and addressed media while film’s producer and creative director Vipul Amrutlal Shah joined virtually and responded live to the media over a TV screen. He too addressed the media and sensibly responded to a lot of queries.

During the press conference, the makers also showed a video clip to the press in which real victims talked about the film’s story where they mentioned that it is absolutely true and a lot more than 32000 women have gone missing.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah‘s well-budget film ‘The Kerala Story’ has globally impacted the hearts and souls of the audience and does not appear to be slowing down in its surge of box office triumph. The film digs into the life tales of a converted Muslim woman who was misled and exploited by religious vanguards before being converted into an ISIS terrorist and taken to Syria.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film film co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.