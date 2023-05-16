Recently, violence erupted in the Akola city of Maharashtra over social media post on ‘The Kerala Story‘. A report said over 100 people have been arrested as the violence claimed the life of one and left eight injured. The clash has led to the authorities banning internet services and declaring curfew. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office appealed for peace and instructed the state police to take strict action against those who participated in the violence.

The Kerala Story by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been released and the audience is liking every bit of the film. The audience is intrigued, gripped, and interested to watch and rewatch the thought-provoking film. ‘The Kerala Story’ tackles the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala, thousands of girls brainwashed and that racket is exposed in the film with the testimonial stories of 3 girls shown as examples. With the topic holding onto its significance and with Vipul Shah’s maestro as a filmmaker, the word of mouth for the film is strong and is fearlessly picking up worldwide.

Released on 5th May 2023 in the Indian market, the film is getting popular by the day globally. Everybody has their eyes on ‘The Kerala Story’ and the real conversations around the film have already started seizing up space. While the film was first released only in India, the sudden jump in the global audience’s interest paved the way for international distributors to approach the makers for more prints, eventually ‘The Kerala Story’ took over the globe, and the audience is touched by its stirring storyline.