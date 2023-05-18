Did you know the real name of The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma?
Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office.
The gorgeous girl of the entertainment industry, Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her latest film, The Kerala Story, which has done a business of around Rs 165 crore and is soon set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office.
While the actress garnered recognition for her Bollywood debut, 1920, which was a box-office success, she has now become a talking point due to her impeccable performance in The Kerala Story. Before the release, the actress was busy promoting the films through interviews and in one of them she revealed an interesting thing about herself.
During an interaction with YouTuber Pavani Malhotra, the actress revealed that her real name is Chamandeswari Iyer, which she later changed to Adah Sharma. When the interviewer asked the actress how she came up with such a simple name, the Commando 2 actress replied, “My real name is Chamundeshwari Iyer.” Revealing the reason behind this, Adah said that her original name was too difficult and people used to pronounce it incorrectly.
FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK 😅❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D
Related Articles
— Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023
The Kerala Story, which is directed by Sudipto Sen, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Talking about the success of the movie, Vipul said, “It has been a very special film and a very special journey. Many called it a propaganda film but the audiences gave an answer to those people. The way the audiences appreciated the film, liked it, showered their love, they responded to all the criticism.”
He added, “Our commitment is to the victims whose lives were destroyed. We are starting an initiative. Over a crore people have seen the film in 11 days, but our country’s population is over 120 crore. This isn’t just about Kerala but something that’s happening in the whole India, we need to become the voice of these victims.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Despite ban in few states, The Kerala Story trumps The Kashmir Files at the box office - here's how
As West Bengal and Tamil Nadu ban The Kerala story, the film still shines and is making more business than The Kashmir files.
The Kerala Story emerges second highest grosser after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office
The Kerala Story has crushed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office.
The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah's film soon to mark Rs 150 crore at the box office!
Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story swept over the world, and the audience was captivated by its moving plot.