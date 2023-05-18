The gorgeous girl of the entertainment industry, Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her latest film, The Kerala Story, which has done a business of around Rs 165 crore and is soon set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office.

While the actress garnered recognition for her Bollywood debut, 1920, which was a box-office success, she has now become a talking point due to her impeccable performance in The Kerala Story. Before the release, the actress was busy promoting the films through interviews and in one of them she revealed an interesting thing about herself.

During an interaction with YouTuber Pavani Malhotra, the actress revealed that her real name is Chamandeswari Iyer, which she later changed to Adah Sharma. When the interviewer asked the actress how she came up with such a simple name, the Commando 2 actress replied, “My real name is Chamundeshwari Iyer.” Revealing the reason behind this, Adah said that her original name was too difficult and people used to pronounce it incorrectly.

The Kerala Story, which is directed by Sudipto Sen, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Talking about the success of the movie, Vipul said, “It has been a very special film and a very special journey. Many called it a propaganda film but the audiences gave an answer to those people. The way the audiences appreciated the film, liked it, showered their love, they responded to all the criticism.”

He added, “Our commitment is to the victims whose lives were destroyed. We are starting an initiative. Over a crore people have seen the film in 11 days, but our country’s population is over 120 crore. This isn’t just about Kerala but something that’s happening in the whole India, we need to become the voice of these victims.”

