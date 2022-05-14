The lyrics of Pathala song from Vikram is written by Kamal Haasan, who also crooned the track. It is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The versatile and legendary star of Kollywood, Kamal Haasan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram, which also features impeccable stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers recently released a fun-filled track from the movie titled Pathala Pathala, which instantly turned out to be a chartbuster.

However, the track has now grabbed the headlines due to its controversial lyrics, which allegedly mock the Union government. A few lines from the song go as follows (translated from Tamil to English). “There is no money left in the treasury at a time when diseases are on the rise. Because of the mistakes of the Union Govt, there’s nothing left now. The key now lies with the thief.”

A social activist named Selvan filed a complaint against the song and said that these lines should be removed from the track and if no action is taken, he will approach the court.

All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend. https://t.co/rq4yuOAUMJ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 10, 2022

While Kamal has written the lyrics and crooned this track, it is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The actor recently showered praises on the young composer as he wrote on Twitter, "All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set to hit the screens on 3rd June.

