Vikas Bahl sends legal notice to Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane; calls them 'opportunists'

Vikas Bahl, who stands accused of sexual harassment, has sent legal notices to former-Phantom partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, according to News18.

According to another report by Mumbai Mirror, two separate but similarly worded notices were sent to both Kashyap and Motwane on 9 October via email. The notice threatens to sue the two for defamation if they do not retract their statements on social media and tender an unconditional apology to Bahl.

The Queen director accused them of staging the whole campaign against him, using it as an opportunity to dissolve Phantom Films and making him the scapegoat for the company's disbandment. The notice also alleges that Kashyap bribed another employee to make similar allegations and questioned the authenticity of the incident reported by HuffPost India, given that the alleged victim was part of their workforce.

In addition to this, the notice also says that Kashyap and Motwane acted without verifying the facts to paint Bahl as the villain. "You are neither a witness nor the alleged victim, but instead an opportunist seeking to derive benefit based on unsubstantiated information. The alleged incident has not been established in any court of law and that you have exploited the media to propagate your own personal vendetta," reads the document.

Bahl also alleges that the dissolution of Phantom Films was already in talks owing to creative and professional differences. The notice says that putting the sole blame on Bahl is "in bad taste".

The notice points out that as the alleged victim herself called Kashyap's media statements as a "sudden moral enlightenment", it implies that them speaking out in support of her is motivated by a personal agenda.

Further, the notice also mentions the contradictory positions Kashyap took regarding the matter in 2017 and presently. Referring to the victim's account published, the notice says that when she approached Kashyap in October 2015, he did not express any inclination to take act on the allegations. However, now he claims to have stood by the victim all along as was expected of him as Director of the company.

The notice adds that Bahl, in a recent meeting with Motwane had shown him the screenshots of his conversations with the alleged victim to show there was no incident of sexual harassment. Yet, Motwane still chose to issue statements against Bahl after the allegations became public.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2018 11:08 AM