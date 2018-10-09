Vikas Bahl likely to be dropped as co-producer of Ranveer Singh's 83 following sexual harassment claims

After filmmaker Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual molestation by a colleague in Phantom Films, the Queen director seems to be losing out on various projects. Recent news reports in Pinkvilla state that Bahl might have been ousted from the sets of Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

The report states that the decision to sack Bahl came after news about his sexual misconduct started gaining momentum especially when the victim came out with her entire account, which was corroborated by Phantom Film's co-founder (and Vikas professional partner) Anurag Kashyap.

Bahl, who was to direct Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan, may be in ambiguous terrain even with that film. Especially since very recently, Roshan came out with a statement saying that he refused to work with someone who has committed such a crime.

A source close to the development said that the grave allegations against Bahl have raised a serious issue of concern for the makers of 83 who in turn have voiced their apprehensions about retaining him as part of the team. These worries have also been reportedly conveyed to Bahl.

The decision came after the internal team at 83 unanimously came to the same conclusion, adds the report. The same has been conveyed to him and his then partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena, informed the source.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 15:33 PM