You are here:

Anurag Kashyap on Vikas Bahl sexual harassment row: We decided to take a strong moral stand against him

FP Staff

Oct,07 2018 16:21:26 IST

Anurag Kashyap has released a statement following a former employee's accusation that Queen director, Vikas Bahl, sexually harassed her in 2015. Kashyap, Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena had jointly founded Phantom Films in 2011, where the woman worked. However, the production house was dissolved on 6 October after HuffPost India reported the woman's detailed account of the alleged incident. The survivor also stated that despite knowing the truth for almost two years, the Phantom founders did not do anything about it.

Anurag Kashyap. Image from Twitter

Anurag Kashyap, Vikram Adtiya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. Image from Twitter

Kashyap, in his two-page long statement, wrote that the article in question does not include several specific details regarding the aftermath of the incident. He claims to have taken a stand against Bahl's actions, revealing that he named and shamed him privately, even going on record anonymously to a leading daily in 2017.

The filmmaker also added that the woman chose not to go public with her story and file a complaint. He said he was bound by the studio's contract which did not allow him to remove Bahl from his position over the alleged misconduct.

Varun Grover, who has also frequently worked with Phantom Films, in the past tweeted his stand on the ongoing controversy. He apologised and pressed on the need for ethical workplace guidelines to be followed.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2018 16:26 PM

tags: Anurag Kashyap , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , MeToo , MeToo in India , Phantom Films , Sexual harassment , Tanushree Dutta

also see

Tanushree Dutta responds to legal notices by Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri: That's the price you pay for speaking up

Tanushree Dutta responds to legal notices by Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri: That's the price you pay for speaking up

Nana Patekar gets support from women of Vidarbha Farm Widows Association after Tanushree Dutta's allegations

Nana Patekar gets support from women of Vidarbha Farm Widows Association after Tanushree Dutta's allegations

Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims: Can't accuse a person of Nana Patekar's status

Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims: Can't accuse a person of Nana Patekar's status