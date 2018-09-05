Super 30 first posters released on Teacher's Day; Hrithik Roshan gears up to take on the system through education

Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, is slated to release on 25 January, 2019. The film, whose narrative was earlier to dwell on mathematician Anand Kumar, had recently announced that due to the controversies surrounding the math wizard, they were going to reform their promotional strategy to package the story as one which revolts against the system rather than being an aspiratonal biopic on Kumar.

Now the makers have released new posters of the film and it seems they are indeed going with the man-against-system strategy. Roshan, on 5 September, released the posters on his official Twitter handle. The makers chose an appropriate date of Teacher's Day, to release posters of a film which hails the changes a good teacher can bring in students' lives.

The first poster depicts Roshan's as a resolute and astute man, looking on with determination. The tagline "Ab Raja ka beta Raja nahin banega" suggests a revolution of sorts which does away with rampant nepotism often seen in engineering and medical colleges, especially with the system of paying 'donation' amounts to get children unfair admissions. With calculus problems scribbled in the backdrop, the film aims to give more space to the children, seen in the foreground.

In the second poster, Roshan's character is surrounded by his band of young mathematicians. They are seen smiling and and gesturing victory signs with the statement, "Ab Raja ka beta Raja nahin banega, Ab Raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga." written beneath it. The third one is similar to the other two posters, only here, the children are seen aiming for something as suggested by their purposeful expressions.

