Vijay Sethupathi, Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty star in Buchi Babu Sana’s Uppena; see trailer
Uppena marks the silver screen debut of Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and is slated to release on 13 February.
Junior NTR has launched the trailer of debutant director Buchi Babu Sana's Uppena. The film will star Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Check out the trailer here
Happy to present #UppenaTrailer.
Good luck my brother Vaisshnav. https://t.co/eM2FR6NMRy
Best wishes to producers @MythriOfficial and director Buchi @BuchiBabuSana , @IamKrithiShetty, versatile actor @VijaySethuOffl Garu and @ThisIsDSP!
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 4, 2021
The seventy-second trailer highlights the life of a young couple who find opposition from the girls' family. Sethupathi, who is fresh off the success of Master, is seen playing an overlord who does not support the couple's relationship. Tej and Shetty essay the role of the star-crossed lovers.
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing, the film was originally supposed to hit theatres last year, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.
Uppena is slated to release on 13 February.
