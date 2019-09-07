Meeku Mathrame Cheptha teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's maiden production sees Tharun Bhascker as a lying bloke

The teaser for Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's maiden production, Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, has been unveiled, and it promises to be a hilarious romantic comedy.

The teaser follows Tharun Bhascker Dhassyam's character, who is quizzed by Anasuya Bharadwaj's character about his habits. Anasuya suspiciously asks Tharun if he has any addictions, for cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana, or if he is a womaniser. While Tharun vehemently denies everything, the sequences are interspersed with scenes showing him smoking, drinking, and making merry with his buddies. When Anasuya further asks him if he is lying, he again denies, but this time, with less conviction. We are told that there is a phone recording that threatens to uncover Tharun's lie to Anasuya. Tharun, with his friends, then embarks on a mission to protect his secrets at any cost.

Vijay Deverakonda's first film production... Teaser of #Telugu film #MeekuMaathrameCheptha... Stars Tharun Bhascker, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Abhinav Gomatam... Directed by Shammeer Sultan... #MMCTeaser [with #English subtitles]: https://t.co/TcSu3MR5Ed — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2019

As per reports, the approximate translation of the title is "I'll tell only you."

Director Tharun Bhascker makes his acting debut with this film.

The poster for the film was also unveiled recently.

Here it is... First look poster of Vijay Deverakonda's first film production... #Telugu film #MeekuMaathrameCheptha... Stars Tharun Bhascker... Directed by Shammeer Sultan. #MMCFirstLookpic.twitter.com/SknGEXBiZx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

Vijay recently announced his first project under his banner, King of the Hill.

Having made a strong impact with films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, Vijay recently featured in Dear Comrade. The next project in the pipeline for the actor is Hero, which also marks the directorial debut of Anand Annamalai. The film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Actress Malavika Mohanan, from Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds fame, will make her Telugu debut in Hero.

Vijay-starrer Arjun Reddy was recently remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, directed by the same maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor played his part in that version.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 11:03:43 IST