Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young filmmakers is a promising trend

For a filmmaker, his sophomore hit is as important as the success of his debut film. In the past, big heroes would only consider teaming up with filmmakers based on their track record. Heroes also like teaming up with debutant directors as everything will be under their control. But rarely do we see these stars collaborating with filmmakers who don’t make mainstream commercial cinema. For example, Vijay and Ajith have worked with many debutant filmmakers, and they don’t mind teaming up with commercial directors like Atlee and Siva either. However, we have never seen them showing interest in joining hands with directors who don’t do mass-y films.

But now, two of Tamil cinema’s much-celebrated mass heroes, Vijay and Ajith, are understanding the ongoing change in the mindset of young generation audiences. Ajith’s current film Nerkonda Paarvai (remake of Pink) is being directed by H Vinoth who made the critically acclaimed cop thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Impressed with the working style of Vinoth, Ajith has also given his nod for the director’s new script, which is said to be an action thriller.

Both Vijay and Ajith have been criticised for staying in their respective comfort zones. In recent times, Vijay’s hit films were either directed by Atlee or Murugadoss whereas director Siva has become the lucky charm for Ajith. Now both these leading stars have broken the myth and decided to experiment with new generation filmmakers.

Vijay’s next is likely to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who made his debut with the impressive hyperlink thriller Maanagaram. The director’s ongoing film Kaithi, with actor Karthi doesn’t have songs and there is no pair for the actor. As soon as these two crowd pullers agree to make films suiting the taste of young moviegoers, the rest of the upcoming stars would also change their game plan.

Though Suriya has signed films with established filmmakers like KV Anand and Siva, he has also started shooting for Soorarai Pottrru, directed by Sudha Kongara who made the promising sports drama Irudhi Suttru with Madhavan. Soorarai Pottrru is the third film of Sudha after Irudhi Suttru and Dhrogi.

Vikram has also announced his 58th film, which will be directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the young filmmaker who made his debut with the horror thriller Demonte Colony and his sophomore film Imaikaa Nodigal starring Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap also went on to become a massive blockbuster.

2019 is a challenging year for Sivakarthikeyan, whose recent two films Seema Raja and Mr. Local failed to set the cash register ringing. Siva’s ongoing new film Hero is being directed by PS Mithran who forayed into Tamil film industry with the blockbuster cyber crime thriller Irumbuthirai. Siva has also signed films with Vignesh ShivN and the actor is also likely to team up with another young generation filmmaker Nelson who made his debut with Nayanthara’s comedy thriller Kolamaavu Kokila.

All these top heroes have chosen young filmmakers who are capable of delivering films beyond the usual commercial arena. This decision will also ensure the success of content-driven films in Tamil cinema.

Unlike Bollywood, Tamil cinema doesn’t have the multiplex culture and that’s why Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil version of Tumhari Sulu, couldn’t replicate the box office magic like the original. Kaatrin Mozhi just managed to recover the investment and made a decent profit to the producers whereas Tumhari Sulu was a massive hit. If Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai (remake of Pink), Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottrru and Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero click with their fans, more such films will be made in Tamil cinema and the definition of the so-called commercial elements will also change.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 07:55:46 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.