Vicky Kaushal reportedly injures right arm during filming of action sequence for Uri in Serbia

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently filming for his upcoming movie Uri, has reportedly injured his right arm during an action sequence last week and had to be immediately rushed to a hospital in Serbia.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor returned to Mumbai over the weekend and will resume shooting in a few days.

Uri is a film based on the Indian army's surgical strikes in PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) which were a consequence of the attacks in Uri on 29 September, 2016.

As per reports in The Free Press Journal, Kaushal suffered due to muscle inflammation and over exertion. A source also added, “He has been undergoing daily physiotherapy sessions and will resume shooting in Serbia later in the week. The team has made arrangements and planned the schedule in a way to ensure that the injury isn’t aggravated."

Mumbai Mirror also said that during Kaushal's brief stay in Mumbai, he will be attending to another prior commitment that he has for a movie, "resting in between breaks before he returns to the film sets."

The film's shooting, helmed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, also featuring Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina, kicked off in Serbia in June.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 16:15 PM