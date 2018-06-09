Vicky Kaushal starts shooting for Uri, film based on 2016 militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday started shooting for his upcoming film Uri. The actor, who is riding high on the success of Raazi, took to Twitter and shared an update about his next project. The actor also shared an image of the film's clapboard in front of the Indian flag.

Vicky did not share the location but his co-star Yami Gautam had said that the first schedule will be shot in Serbia. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is based on the Uri attack of September 2016.

In 18 September, 2016, terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a series of surgical strikes on terrorist camps across the border.

