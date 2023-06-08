Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the adorable couples of B-Town. While the duo has always been painting the bay red with their cute words for each other and posting beautiful moments on social media, the Raazi star recently described his marriage with Kat as ‘parantha weds pancakes’.

“Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas,” Vicky told News Tak. He also said, “Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”

Sharing his thoughts on love and arranged marriages, he added, “Love is important, marriage could be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple. She doesn’t have to agree with me fully, and I don’t have to agree with her always. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or love. It should give happiness to the family, and to them most importantly.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 costarring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.

