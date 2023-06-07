Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ has done well at the box-office so far and is a success story with over Rs 30 crore raked in by five days. While speaking about the same and the best response she received, Khan said in a statement, “It feels happy that people are giving love to the film. I had come to watch the film with my mother and brother on Sunday and they both cried during the film. Watching my mother and brother cry in my film, I genuinely felt that this is why we make films – to see people we care about have an emotional experience.”

She added, “My mother is an actress and is always filmy so she can cry but Ibrahim is a 22 vear old young urban boy and if he could cry, I can say that this is not just a rural Indore story. It will connect to everyone. When I saw my mom and brother both cry together while watching the film, I felt good.”

When asked about the best compliment she received for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara said, “I read somewhere Sara Ali Khan is back, I don’t know why, that felt good. And my mother’s and brother’s reaction to the film, for sure.”

Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

