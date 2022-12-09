Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first anniversary: A look back at their mushy moments

From claiming that they would look good together, and having a fanboy moment on much loved Karan Johar’s Koffee couch to tying the knot in a dreamy wedding, and finally celebrating their first anniversary, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is one such couple in the tinsel town that we truly can’t get enough of. Whether their secret love affair or the grandeur wedding, the lovebirds have continuously been giving us some major couple goals and making it impossible to keep our eyes off of them. It was this day back in 2021 that Vicky and Katrina embarked on the journey of eternal love, as they got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, in presence of their close friends and family. And honestly, after tying the knot, the two brought two worlds together. Vicky welcomed the quiet and poised Katrina in a full Punjabi house.

As fans, followers, and industry friends across the nation are marking their special day with full festivities, let’s take a glance at some of the mushy pictures of Vicky and Katrina.

How can we not start the list with the delightful pictures from their dreamy wedding? Well, all we can say is that they were the happiest. And we love it.

The smile they carry when they are around each other is truly unmatchable.

Their various wedding ceremonies were nothing less than a Bollywood movie, and these pictures speak a lot about the same.

Honestly, together they complete the frame. And can’t deny that.

Not many are aware but for the first time Katrina spotted Vicky in the trailer of his much-loved movie Manmarziyaan,and she was simply struck by his talent.

While they can’t stay apart from each other, we can’t keep our eyes off of them. Well, if you are wondering, then it was filmmaker Anand L Rai, who made Katrina watch the promo of Manmarziyaan.

In her conversation with the Indian Express, Katrina narrated the entire incident and said, “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it… Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent.”

Later, the two met at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party and their romance bloomed.

The rest is history, as now Bollywood has one of the much-loved couples, and we can’t adore their bond enough.

However, we still await to witness the two spread their magic on-screen, together.

