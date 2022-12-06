From Katrina Kaif to Preity Zinta, Bollywood actresses who romanced army officers on celluloid

4/5

Preity Zinta was seen playing the role of a war journalist in Farhan Akhtar’s coming of age war drama Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan. The complex love story is one of the touching parts of the movie and we love how after so much conflict they reunite in the end that we had been rooting for since the start. Preity was remarkable in the film and the unsaid chemistry between her and Hrithik was simply magical.