From Katrina Kaif to Preity Zinta, Bollywood actresses who romanced army officers on celluloid
There are few actresses who have aced their characters as the love interest of the brave Army officers on screen and we absolutely loved their performances. The actresses touched a chord with the audiences.
1/5
Kiara’s character was inspired by the real life Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil War. She played the role with utter simplicity and won massive appreciation for the same. While each one of us cried along with Kiara in Mann Bharrya 2.0, we couldn’t get over how she portrayed every emotion in the film.
2/5
The gorgeous Katrina Kaif who played the character of Meera in romantic drama Jab Tak Hain Jaan.Kaif played the love interest of captain Samar Anand who is a bomb disposal specialist in Indian Army. While their love story is one of our all time favourite we couldn’t take our eyes off Katrina who just won our hearts with her soothing screen presence.
3/5
The 2022 biographical film Major, based on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the unforgettable 26/11 crisis. Saiee M Manjrekar who appeared in the film as Isha the love interest of lead character Sandeep played by Adivi Sesh. Saiee’s character that had her own ups and lows was played with so much ease that truly was worth the appreciation.
4/5
Preity Zinta was seen playing the role of a war journalist in Farhan Akhtar’s coming of age war drama Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan. The complex love story is one of the touching parts of the movie and we love how after so much conflict they reunite in the end that we had been rooting for since the start. Preity was remarkable in the film and the unsaid chemistry between her and Hrithik was simply magical.
5/5
Sonakshi who played the love interest of Akshay Kumar in the action thriller Holiday: A Soldier is never off Duty. We loved the duo and their chemistry on screen and the bittersweet relationship between them. Sonakshi had impressed the audience with her emotional rollercoaster she undergoes while in love with a soldier.