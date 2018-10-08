Veteran actor Dilip Kumar admitted to Mumbai hospital for recurrent pnemonia

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 95, has been admitted to a hospital here and is being treated for recurrent pneumonia, a family friend said. Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, gave a health update on the ailing actor via Twitter on 8 October.

Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 8, 2018

The nonagenarian was admitted to the hospital here last month too due to pneumonia.

Last week, amidst reports that Kumar's deteriorating health, Udaya Tara Nayar, compiler of the actor's autobiography, had told IANS: "He is as well as he can be at his age... He is well looked after by his wife Saira Banu."

The actor was hospitalised in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

In 2014, the actor had been admitted for a similar condition when he developed fever, cough, body ache and breathlessness, owing to chest pain. The veteran movie star was also admitted to the hospital in 2017 after an attack of dehydration and respiratory problems.

Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, has appeared in some classics like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam. His last silver screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 14:38 PM