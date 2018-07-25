Venice Film Festival 2018: From India's Tumbbad to Ryan Gosling's First Man, here's all you need to know

The 75th Venice International Film Festival is shaping up to have an interesting, holistic and intriguing line-up.

One of the top three film festivals in the world, this year's Venice Film Festival will be headed by Guillermo del Toro, this year's Oscar winning director for The Shape of Water. With a number of big ticket movies on its roster, and many international gems coming its way, let's take a look at the biggest highlights from this years upcoming Venice Film Festival.

Damien Chazelle's First Man to open Venice International Film Festival

La La Land director Damien Chazelle's next collaboration with actor Ryan Gosling is the adventure drama First Man. The film is a story about NASA's mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. It's a first-person account and is based on the book by James R. Hansen. It will serve as the opening night film at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on 29 August.

Chazelle is returning this year again after opening the Venice Film Festival in 2016 with La La Land.

Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born to world premiere in Venice

Bradley Cooper joins the long list of actors who have turned to direction with the 2018 adaptation of the classic story A Star Is Born. A remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it stars Cooper, Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott, and follows a hard-drinking country musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer.

The Venice Film Festival will screen A Star Is Born out of competition as world premiere on 31 August.

33rd Venice Critics' Week features diverse, female-heavy lineup; India's Tumbbad to open

The lineup for the 33rd Venice Critics' Week is female-heavy and features a selection of rich, young, global talent. The Critics' Week will open with Indian fantasy film Tumbbad by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad. Tunisian horror film Dachra by Abdelhamid Bouchnak will close out the week. Other highlights include Sudanese comedy A Kasha; Syrian war documentary Still Recording; Montenegro’s first entry You Have The Night; and experimental horror flick M being described as the most radical film in the selection.

Below is the complete lineup, as reported by Deadline:

Competition:

A Kasha (The Roundup), director: Hajooj Kuka (Sudan, South Africa, Qatar, Germany)

Adam Und Evelyn (Adam & Evelyn), director: Andreas Goldstein (Germany)

Bêtes Blondes (Blonde Animals), directors: Alexia Walther, Maxime Matray (France)

Lissa Ammetsajjel (Still Recording), directors: Saaed Al Batal, Ghiath Ayoub (Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, France)

M, director: Anna Eriksson (Finland)

Sarema Guivani E Bellissimi (We’ll Be Young And Beautiful), director: Letizia Lamartire (Italy)

Ti Imas Noc (You Have The Night), director: Ivan Salatic (Montenegro, Serbia, Qatar)

Special Events:

Tumbbad, director: Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad (India, Sweden) – Opening

Dachra, director: Abdelhamid Bouchnak (Tunisia) – Closing

Vanessa Redgrave to receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

Veteran British actress Vanessa Redgrave will take home the Lion on the Lido at a special ceremony during the Venice Film Festival. The actress, known for her work in theatre and films, won the 1977 Academy Award for her supporting role in Julia. Redgrave has also been nominated six other times at the Oscars. In 1994, she won the Volpi Cup in Venice for Best Actress for Little Odessa. In theatre, Redgrave has a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for Best Actress to her name.

Redgrave will next be seen in the Venice-set The Aspern Papers, based on a Henry James novella about a young writer who tries to obtain love letters sent by a poet to his mistress.

Six out of 12 films in 15th Venice Days section directed by women

Venice Days, the parallel section of the Venice Film Festival that resembles Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, revealed its lineup of movies up for competition. Half the movies featured in the competition section have been directed by women, giving a big push to screening movies by female filmmakers. The competition section includes 11 films and the closing-night film.

Rithy Panh opens Venice Days with Graves Without a Name, a movie about the horror machine of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. The closing film, Emma Peeters by Nicole Palo, is a compassionate comedy about mental illness.

The Women’s Tales short films section features Dakota Fanning's directorial debut Hello Apartment, and Haifaa Al-Mansour's The Wedding Singer’s Daughter.

Below is the full Venice Days lineup, as reported by Deadline:

Competition: Pearl, director: Elsa Amiel

Real Love, director: Claire Burger

Ville Neuve, director: Felix Dufour-Laperriere

Screwdriver, director: Bassam Jarbawi

Keep Going, director: Joachim Lafosse

José, director: Li Cheng

Domingo, directors: Clara Linhart, Fellipe Barbosa

Riccordi?, director: Valerio Mieli

Joy, director: Sudabeh Mortezai

Graves Without A Name, director: Rithy Panh – (opening)

Three Adventures Of Brooke, director: Yuan Qing

The Suicide Of Emma Peteers, director: Nicole Palo (out of competition, closing) Special Events: Dead Women Walking, director: Hagar Ben-Asher

Goodbye Marilyn, director: Maria Di Razza

Happy Lamento, director: Alexander Kluge

The Ghost Of Peter Sellers, director: Peter Medak

My Own Good, director: Pippo Mezzapesa

Why Are We Creative?, director: Hermann Vaske

As We Were Tuna, director: Francesco Zizola Women's Tales (Short films): Hello Apartment, director: Dakota Fanning

The Wedding Singer’s Daughter, director: Haiffa Al-Mansour Venice Nights: One Ocean, director: Anne de Carbuccia

I Villani, director: Danieli De Michele

L’Unica Lezione, director: Peter Marcias

Theatre At Work, director: Massimilano Pacifico Luz Prize: Woman At War, director: Benedikt Erlingsson

Styx, director: Wolfgang Fischer

The Other Side Of Everything, director: Mila Turajilic

