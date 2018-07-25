Venice Film Festival 2018: From India's Tumbbad to Ryan Gosling's First Man, here's all you need to know
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is shaping up to have an interesting, holistic and intriguing line-up.
One of the top three film festivals in the world, this year's Venice Film Festival will be headed by Guillermo del Toro, this year's Oscar winning director for The Shape of Water. With a number of big ticket movies on its roster, and many international gems coming its way, let's take a look at the biggest highlights from this years upcoming Venice Film Festival.
Damien Chazelle's First Man to open Venice International Film Festival
Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in First Man. Universal Pictures
La La Land director Damien Chazelle's next collaboration with actor Ryan Gosling is the adventure drama First Man. The film is a story about NASA's mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. It's a first-person account and is based on the book by James R. Hansen. It will serve as the opening night film at the 75th Venice International Film Festival on 29 August.
Chazelle is returning this year again after opening the Venice Film Festival in 2016 with La La Land.
Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born to world premiere in Venice
A still from A Star Is Born/Image from YouTube.
Bradley Cooper joins the long list of actors who have turned to direction with the 2018 adaptation of the classic story A Star Is Born. A remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it stars Cooper, Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott, and follows a hard-drinking country musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer.
The Venice Film Festival will screen A Star Is Born out of competition as world premiere on 31 August.
33rd Venice Critics' Week features diverse, female-heavy lineup; India's Tumbbad to open
A still from Tumbbad/image from Twitter.
The lineup for the 33rd Venice Critics' Week is female-heavy and features a selection of rich, young, global talent. The Critics' Week will open with Indian fantasy film Tumbbad by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad. Tunisian horror film Dachra by Abdelhamid Bouchnak will close out the week. Other highlights include Sudanese comedy A Kasha; Syrian war documentary Still Recording; Montenegro’s first entry You Have The Night; and experimental horror flick M being described as the most radical film in the selection.
Below is the complete lineup, as reported by Deadline:
Competition:
A Kasha (The Roundup), director: Hajooj Kuka (Sudan, South Africa, Qatar, Germany)
Adam Und Evelyn (Adam & Evelyn), director: Andreas Goldstein (Germany)
Bêtes Blondes (Blonde Animals), directors: Alexia Walther, Maxime Matray (France)
Lissa Ammetsajjel (Still Recording), directors: Saaed Al Batal, Ghiath Ayoub (Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, France)
M, director: Anna Eriksson (Finland)
Sarema Guivani E Bellissimi (We’ll Be Young And Beautiful), director: Letizia Lamartire (Italy)
Ti Imas Noc (You Have The Night), director: Ivan Salatic (Montenegro, Serbia, Qatar)
Special Events:
Tumbbad, director: Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad (India, Sweden) – Opening
Dachra, director: Abdelhamid Bouchnak (Tunisia) – Closing
Vanessa Redgrave to receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement
Veteran British actress Vanessa Redgrave will take home the Lion on the Lido at a special ceremony during the Venice Film Festival. The actress, known for her work in theatre and films, won the 1977 Academy Award for her supporting role in Julia. Redgrave has also been nominated six other times at the Oscars. In 1994, she won the Volpi Cup in Venice for Best Actress for Little Odessa. In theatre, Redgrave has a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for Best Actress to her name.
Redgrave will next be seen in the Venice-set The Aspern Papers, based on a Henry James novella about a young writer who tries to obtain love letters sent by a poet to his mistress.
Six out of 12 films in 15th Venice Days section directed by women
Venice Days, the parallel section of the Venice Film Festival that resembles Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, revealed its lineup of movies up for competition. Half the movies featured in the competition section have been directed by women, giving a big push to screening movies by female filmmakers. The competition section includes 11 films and the closing-night film.
Rithy Panh opens Venice Days with Graves Without a Name, a movie about the horror machine of the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. The closing film, Emma Peeters by Nicole Palo, is a compassionate comedy about mental illness.
The Women’s Tales short films section features Dakota Fanning's directorial debut Hello Apartment, and Haifaa Al-Mansour's The Wedding Singer’s Daughter.
A still from Graves Without a Name/Image from YouTube.
Below is the full Venice Days lineup, as reported by Deadline:
Competition:
Pearl, director: Elsa Amiel
Real Love, director: Claire Burger
Ville Neuve, director: Felix Dufour-Laperriere
Screwdriver, director: Bassam Jarbawi
Keep Going, director: Joachim Lafosse
José, director: Li Cheng
Domingo, directors: Clara Linhart, Fellipe Barbosa
Riccordi?, director: Valerio Mieli
Joy, director: Sudabeh Mortezai
Graves Without A Name, director: Rithy Panh – (opening)
Three Adventures Of Brooke, director: Yuan Qing
The Suicide Of Emma Peteers, director: Nicole Palo (out of competition, closing)
Special Events:
Dead Women Walking, director: Hagar Ben-Asher
Goodbye Marilyn, director: Maria Di Razza
Happy Lamento, director: Alexander Kluge
The Ghost Of Peter Sellers, director: Peter Medak
My Own Good, director: Pippo Mezzapesa
Why Are We Creative?, director: Hermann Vaske
As We Were Tuna, director: Francesco Zizola
Women's Tales (Short films):
Hello Apartment, director: Dakota Fanning
The Wedding Singer’s Daughter, director: Haiffa Al-Mansour
Venice Nights:
One Ocean, director: Anne de Carbuccia
I Villani, director: Danieli De Michele
L’Unica Lezione, director: Peter Marcias
Theatre At Work, director: Massimilano Pacifico
Luz Prize:
Woman At War, director: Benedikt Erlingsson
Styx, director: Wolfgang Fischer
The Other Side Of Everything, director: Mila Turajilic
