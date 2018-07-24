British actress Vanessa Redgrave to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

Veteran British actress Vanessa Redgrave will take home the Lion on the Lido at a special ceremony during the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film festival announced the Golden Lion lifetime achievement recipient on 24 July ahead of its official lineup announcement on 25 July, the report said.

The actress known for her work in both theatre and films had won the 1977 Academy Award for her supporting role in Julia. Redgrave has also been nominated six other times at the Oscars. In 1994, she won the Volpi Cup in Venice for best actress for Little Odessa. In theatre, Redgrave, who was born in an acting family, has a Tony Award and an Olivier Award for best actress to her name.

On being chosen for the honour, The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actress as saying, "I am astonished and especially delighted to hear that I will be awarded by the Venice Film Festival for a life’s work in film."

"Last summer I was filming in Venice in The Aspern Papers. Many many years ago I filmed La Vacanza in the marshes of the Veneto. My character spoke every word in the Venetian dialect. I bet I am the only non-Italian actress to act an entire role in Venetian dialect! Thank you a million, dear festival!"

The actress, whose career spans six decades will be next seen starring in the Venice-set The Aspern Papers, based on a Henry James novella about a young writer who tries to obtain love letters sent by a poet to his mistress, the report said.

Canadian auteur David Cronenberg will receive the festival's lifetime achievement award for directing, The Hollywood Reporter added.

The Venice Film Festival will take place from 29 August to 8 September.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 18:48 PM