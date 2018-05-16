Veere Di Wedding title track: Kareena Kapoor and co take off to Phuket, celebrate friendship

After a club mix and a bhangra song, the makers of Veere Di Wedding have released 'Veere', which is an ode to female friendship. The Vishal Mishra composition is picturised on the leading ladies of the film — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

Vishal Mishra, Aditi Singh Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja, Payal Dev and Sharvi Yadav has lend their voices to lyricist Anvita Dutt's words.

Before Kareena gets into the wedding mood and her life changes forever, the four best friends decide to take go on a girls trip which would also serve as their bachelorette party. The quartet heads to Phuket and do what most Indians in Phuket do — visit strip clubs, get crazy drunk at local clubs, have cocktails by the pool and binge on food from roadside eateries.

The song is again highly stylised just like 'Tareefan' and definitely has an Aisha feel to it in terms of glamour and fashion.

Veere Di Wedding is going head to head with Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on 1 June. The film has been co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 17:11 PM