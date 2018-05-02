Watch: Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan is a stylised club number with Kareena, Sonam in spotlight

'Tareefan', the new club song from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding has been released. The song is also being advertised as the first ever track that Badshah, who is best known for his rap skills, has sung. With music from QARAN, Badshah sings the song in his signature chest voice.

The song is picturised on the actresses, who when not drooling over semi-naked men, break into the hook step. Dressed in their party clothes — corsets and shiny bottoms — Sonam and Kareena dominate the screen while Swara and Shikha appear in the later stages of the song. Badshah, true to form in his dark glasses and garish jacket, makes an appearance with a mic in his hand.

Apart from the club-feel that you are constantly reminded of with free flowing alcohol, table tops, impeccably dressed men and even a make-believe fight sequence between Kareena and Swara, what's hard to miss is the very obvious product placement of a car brand towards the end. Keeping the visuals and the composition in mind, 'Tareefan' is as cliché as Bollywood party songs get, just more stylised.

Also starring Sumeet Vyas, Veere Di Wedding has been produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding releases on 1 June.

