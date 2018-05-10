You are here:

Bhangra Ta Sajda, new Veere Di Wedding song, shows Kareena and Sonam dancing uninhibitedly

FP Staff

May,10 2018 14:21:22 IST

'Bhangra Ta Sajda', the new shaadi song from Veere Di Wedding has been released and it's basically a well-shot recap of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding with different people. In 'Bhangra Ta Sajda', lehenga-clad Sonam, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania own the dance floor with their moves.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in Bhangra Ta Sajda from Veere Di Wedding. Image from YouTube

The song is a rehash of traditional Punjabi 'boliyan', which is sung all across the state on weddings and auspicious occasions. The track brings together the voices of Neha Kakkar, Romy, Surya Raghunathan and Shashwat Sachdev. Sachdev has also given the music for the song, which is heavy on the dhol and has a catchy drop. Sumeet Vyas, who plays Kareena's love interest in the film, joins the women on the dance floor and impresses with some quintessential bhangra steps. However, at its core, 'Bhangra Ta Sajda' is about four uninhibited women dancing to their heart's content without a worry.

Based on the friendship that these four women share, Veere Di Wedding insists on not being a chick flick. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film releases on 1 June, 2018. Veere Di Wedding has been bankrolled by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Watch the video here:

tags: #bhangra song #Bhangra Ta Sajda #Kareena Kapoor-Khan #Shikha Talsania #Sonam Kapoor #Sumeet Vyas #Swara Bhasker #Veere Di Wedding

