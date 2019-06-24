You are here:

Vashu, Jacky Bhagnani's Pooja Films sign Tumbadd, Karthik Calling Karthik, Notebook directors for future projects

FP Staff

Jun 24, 2019 10:37:29 IST

Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Films have recently signed on three new filmmakers for their upcoming projects. Rahi Anil Barve (of Tumbbad fame), Vijay Lalwani (director of Farhan Akhtar's Karthik Calling Karthik) and Nitin Kakkar (who helmed Filmistaan and Notebook) will be collaborating with the production house.

Looking at the three choices, it looks like Pooja Films is gearing up to venture into a new phase with interesting storytelling and solid content. The news was announced by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh via his official Twitter handle.

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet:

Pooja Films has already announced two mega projects for 2019 — Coolie No. 1 (featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan) and Jawaani Jaaneman (with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Alaia F).

While Coolie No. 1 will be co-produced by original director David Dhawan, Jawaani Jaaneman will also be backed by Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

