Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1, Street Dancer and how his father's punctuality helps him as an actor

Varun Dhawan is currently enjoying the challenge of modernising Coolie No.1 with his father, director David Dhawan.

While speaking to Firstpost, Varun opened up about the shooting experience. "Right now we're enjoying it a lot, as we have a team of fantastic artists in our film. Creating scenes artistically is great fun," Varun said. The actor will reprise the role of Raju Coolie, originally played by Govinda in 1995 and he further added, "My character is very challenging as I have to play multiple roles. It's a great joy to be directed by David Dhawan, this is his 45th film, and as a director, he really wants a lot out of actors."

Varun is thankful to his father for making him more punctual. "When it comes to punctuality, I'm very much inspired by my dad. He always reaches on sets before time. If the call time is 9, he will reach by 8. And I have to be very punctual on his set, or else he doesn't spare me either." Apart from his father, Varun idolises Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality and professionalism.

Apart from Coolie No.1, Varun is thrilled about his upcoming dance flick Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor. The team has completed its shoot and Varun shared how their strict shoot schedule helped the film. "If you start and finish a film on time, you'll get sufficient time for the post-production, which is very important for a film. Like our film, Street Dancer will release in 3D and it will be converted for 4DX. So we are bound to give adequate time to the special effects and conversion, and when you cannot give your film that much time for special effects or 3D, then your film will suffer."

Team Street Dancer is leaving no stone unturned and they want to match up with the real dance groups who are making India proud. "I don't want to say... I want people to watch the film. V.Unbeatables (a dance group) have reached the finals of America's Got Talent and Kings United have won World Of Dance (2019). So if we are making a film on the country's dancing talents, then we, our team, will have to go to that level. Now we don't want to say anymore, the audience has become very smart, they need to see what it is. So I think, let the film's trailer come out and then let them see what have I done," Varun said with a smile.

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 12:08:49 IST