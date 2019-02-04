Street Dancer: Remo D'Souza's dance film starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor finally gets a title

After the success of dance dramas ABCD and ABCD 2, filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’Souza will be directing yet another dance drama titled Street Dancer. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been cast as the lead pair for the second time after ABCD 2.

Varun took to Twitter and announced the title of project. He wrote, "Be a rule breaker and come fall in step with #StreetDancer this 8th November.”

Earlier, Varun also shared a still from the film in which the actor was seen striking a dance pose mid-air.

After wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in London on 10 February along with the two female leads, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles. Street Dancer will also see dancer-choreographer Shakti Mohan making her Bollywood debut.

Touted to be India's biggest dance film, Street Dancer is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It is slated to hit theaters on 8 November.

