You are here:

Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga

In a conversation with Vikram Thapa, Varun Dhawan talks about Shoojit Sircar's October and the positive reviews pouring in ever since its release; on working with Anushka Sharma in the upcoming film Sui Dhaaga.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 16:55 PM