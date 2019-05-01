Varun Dhawan on Kalank's failure at box office: Hit me hard, didn't know how to react

Expectations were high from Dharma Productions' magnum opus Kalank, but it failed to impress critics and audiences. Despite being the biggest Bollywood opener of 2019, the film was criticised for its depiction of the Partition and even the performances of the cast. Varun Dhawan, who plays Zafar, has now spoken about struggling with the underwhelming response to his film.

"My 32nd birthday... But I am going to tell you how it all went down. I was a little down because my latest release did not go the way I thought it would and it did hit me a little hard, I will be very honest. I didn't know how to react to it. Lot of people told me, 'don't show it.' I don't know how to behave like that. Failures are a part of life," Dhawan said in a YouTube video he shared on his birthday.

He also said that to divert his attention from the failure, his friends treated him to a birthday getaway to Thailand where he indulged in his favorite style of martial arts. "My friends had my back. [They] told me 'pack your bags.' I said, 'What are we going to do?' They said, 'Muay Thai.' We flew and the rest you can watch," the actor revealed.

Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

